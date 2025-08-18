 Japan Today
23-year-old man arrested for attacking father with axe

AOMORI

Police in Towada City, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked his 52-year-old father with an axe.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Saturday at the victim’s farm, NTV reported. Police said that Hagi Takegahara, an office worker from Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, is accused of hitting his father's arms and legs several times with an axe, causing cuts to his right forearm and both knees.

A nearby resident called 110 after hearing two men yelling.

The father was taken to a hospital in Towada City, but his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Takegahara has admitted to attacking his father. He was reportedly visiting his parents' home for the Obon holiday.

