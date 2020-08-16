Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

23-year-old man arrested for beating 3-year-old stepson

FUKUOKA

Police in Nakama, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his three-year-old stepson.

According to police, Ryoga Suemasu, a construction worker, beat the child about the head several times at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The child lost consciousness. On Sunday morning, the child’s 22-year-old mother noticed something was wrong with him and she and Suemasu took him to a hospital where doctors later contacted police about a case of possible child abuse.

Doctors said the boy had suffered an acute subdural hematoma and he remained in a serious condition on Monday, police said.

Police said Suematsu has admitted hitting the child with his fists and quoted him as saying he lost his temper because the boy wouldn’t go to sleep whe it was his bedtime.

Police said doctors found other bruises on the boy’s body and believe he may have been abused on several occasions.

Suematsu had moved in with the boy and his mother in May.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Coward.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

23-year-old man beat the three-year-old child about the head several times at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The child lost consciousness. On Sunday morning, the child’s 22-year-old mother noticed something was wrong with him and took him to a hospital. He admitted hitting the child with his fists and quoted him "He lost his temper because the boy wouldn’t go to sleep when it was his bedtime."

Ugh..Is this taught in schools? Had to learn this from somewhere, maybe lived in a barn out at the farm.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

