Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

23-year-old man arrested for killing older sister

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama said Monday they have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 25-year-old sister.

According to police, Tomomasa Kanae, a company employee, strangled his sister Mamiko at their home at around 11 p.m. on June 9, and then called 110, Fuji TV reported. Mamiko was taken to hospital where she remained in a coma. Kanae was initially charged with attempted murder.

However, Mamiko died on Sunday and police upgraded the charge against her brother to murder.

Kanae was quoted by police as saying she strangled his sister after they got into an argument about household duties such as cooking, cleaning and washing.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

6 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Practical & Heartwarming Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo