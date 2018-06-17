23-year-old man arrested for killing older sister

Police in Yokohama said Monday they have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 25-year-old sister.

According to police, Tomomasa Kanae, a company employee, strangled his sister Mamiko at their home at around 11 p.m. on June 9, and then called 110, Fuji TV reported. Mamiko was taken to hospital where she remained in a coma. Kanae was initially charged with attempted murder.

However, Mamiko died on Sunday and police upgraded the charge against her brother to murder.

Kanae was quoted by police as saying she strangled his sister after they got into an argument about household duties such as cooking, cleaning and washing.

