23-year-old man arrested for punching girlfriend in the face several times

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 22-year-old girlfriend by punching her in the face several times.

According to police, the assault occurred between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Sunday at the woman’s home, TBS reported. The man is accused of grabbing the woman’s hair, and pushing her face against a wall. He then punched her several times in the face.

The woman suffered bruises to her face.

A friend of the woman reported the incident to the police on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man was intoxicated when he was arrested

