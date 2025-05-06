 Japan Today
crime

23-year-old man arrested for punching girlfriend in the face several times

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 22-year-old girlfriend by punching her in the face several times.

According to police, the assault occurred between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Sunday at the woman’s home, TBS reported. The man is accused of grabbing the woman’s hair, and pushing her face against a wall. He then punched her several times in the face.

The woman suffered bruises to her face.

A friend of the woman reported the incident to the police on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man was intoxicated when he was arrested

According to police, the man had been drinking at the time.

