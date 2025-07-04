 Japan Today
crime

23-year-old man arrested for stringing rope across road, injuring cyclist

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Habikino City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and obstruction of traffic after he strung a rope across a road, causing a man on a bicycle to fall and injure himself.

Police said Yuki Matsumi, a part-time worker, has admitted to the allegation but denied intent to kill, NHK reported.

According to police, Matsumi is accused of stringing a rope across the road at around 9:15 p.m. on May 31. The rope was stretched about 70 centimeters high across a road five meters wide.

A 20-year-old male university student riding the bike hit the rope. He fell off the bike and suffered bruises to his head and back.

Police said Matsumi was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage which showed him removing a rope from the entrance to a nearby parking lot and attaching it to a fence on the opposite side of the road.

The same camera footage showed Matsumi fleeing after seeing the victim's bicycle fall over.

