23-year-old man arrested over death of 2-month-old daughter

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his two-month-old daughter last December after physically assaulting the infant at their home in Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

According to police, Fumiya Gouke, a company employee, allegedly beat his daughter Ria about the head last Dec 2 in the apartment he shares with his 17-year-old common-law wife, Fuji TV reported. The woman was at work at the time of the incident, police said.

Gouke took the infant to a hospital and told staff that he had dropped his child. Ria's condition worsened and she was transferred to another hospital where she died on Dec 9.

Hospital officials suspected child abuse and notified child welfare authorities, who then contacted the police.

