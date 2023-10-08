Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

23-year-old man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Chiba Prefecture

CHIBA

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Friday.

Police said Junya Kimura, who works in the demolition industry and was driving a cargo vehicle, is accused of hitting Noriaki Inagaki, 46, as he was crossing a street at an intersection at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Kyodo News reported. Kimura was turning right at the time and kept going, police said.

Inagaki was taken to hospital where he died later Friday, police said.

Police said Kimura, who has no driver’s license, has denied the charge. The cargo vehicle was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

