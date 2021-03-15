23-year-old man arrested over mother’s murder in Saitama

Police in Saitama city have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 45-year-old mother on Monday.

According to police, Yuto Kabasawa, of no fixed address, stabbed his mother Tomomi in the back at around 10 a.m. at her home in Sakura Ward, Fuji TV reported. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police said Kabasawa had left home in mid-January and his whereabouts were unknown since then. His father filed a missing persons report but after Kabasawa returned home on Monday, Tomomi called police to cancel the report.

As she was making the call, Kabasawa attacked her and then told police he had stabbed his mother. Police said that Kabasawa has so far given no motive for killing his mother.

