Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

23-year-old man arrested over murder of father in Tokyo apartment

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his father, who was in his 60s, at their apartment on Saturday.

According to police, Yuta Kuzumi stabbed his father in the back on Saturday night, Fuji TV reported. A resident in the apartment next-door called 110 at around 9 p.m., and said he had heard a man scream.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found the victim unconscious with a stab wound to his back. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Kuzumi was also in the apartment and they found a blood-stained knife. He was quoted as saying he lost his temper after he and his father quarreled. He said that after he stabbed his father, he wanted to die too, but couldn’t.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Another tragedy. Father worked his whole life now dead just at the cusp of retirement.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Probably won't make the mainstream news since intra-family murders have become more than a rare event recently.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog