23-year-old man arrested over murder of father in Tokyo apartment

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his father, who was in his 60s, at their apartment on Saturday.

According to police, Yuta Kuzumi stabbed his father in the back on Saturday night, Fuji TV reported. A resident in the apartment next-door called 110 at around 9 p.m., and said he had heard a man scream.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found the victim unconscious with a stab wound to his back. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Kuzumi was also in the apartment and they found a blood-stained knife. He was quoted as saying he lost his temper after he and his father quarreled. He said that after he stabbed his father, he wanted to die too, but couldn’t.

© Japan Today