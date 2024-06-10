23-year-old man goes on trial for murder of 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Yokohama

A 23-year-old man went on trial at the Yokohama District Court on Monday, charged with killing his 18-year-old former girlfriend last year.

In the opening session, Haruki Ito, a company employee, pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing Sana Tominaga, a university student, in the car parking lot outside the apartment building where she lived in Tsurumi Ward, on June 29, NHK reported.

Tominaga’s mother found her lying in the parking lot and called 110. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. She had been stabbed several times.

Ito turned himself in at a police station that day. He had a blood-stained knife with him.

The court heard that Ito and Tominaga had been in a relationship since October 2021. However, Tominaga had spoken to friends about breaking up with Ito because he was becoming physically abusive and jealous.

Prosecutors said that Ito had been angry with Tominaga after she told him a week earlier that she wanted to end their relationship and then cut off contact with him. He told police he had been waiting for her to come out of her apartment so he could ambush her.

Police had been called four times since October 2021 to settle trouble between the couple. On two of those occasions, Tominaga contacted police and said she was concerned Ito was stalking her. Police issued a verbal warning to Ito and asked his parents to keep an eye on him.

Ito’s lawyer said he had wanted to patch things up with Tominaga but was unable to. “He felt as if he had lost everything in his life, so he stabbed her,” the lawyer said. “He turned himself in immediately after the crime and sincerely regrets it.”

