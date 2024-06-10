 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

23-year-old man goes on trial for murder of 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Yokohama

2 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A 23-year-old man went on trial at the Yokohama District Court on Monday, charged with killing his 18-year-old former girlfriend last year.

In the opening session, Haruki Ito, a company employee, pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing Sana Tominaga, a university student, in the car parking lot outside the apartment building where she lived in Tsurumi Ward, on June 29, NHK reported.

Tominaga’s mother found her lying in the parking lot and called 110. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. She had been stabbed several times.

Ito turned himself in at a police station that day. He had a blood-stained knife with him.

The court heard that Ito and Tominaga had been in a relationship since October 2021. However, Tominaga had spoken to friends about breaking up with Ito because he was becoming physically abusive and jealous.

Prosecutors said that Ito had been angry with Tominaga after she told him a week earlier that she wanted to end their relationship and then cut off contact with him. He told police he had been waiting for her to come out of her apartment so he could ambush her.

Police had been called four times since October 2021 to settle trouble between the couple. On two of those occasions, Tominaga contacted police and said she was concerned Ito was stalking her. Police issued a verbal warning to Ito and asked his parents to keep an eye on him.

Ito’s lawyer said he had wanted to patch things up with Tominaga but was unable to. “He felt as if he had lost everything in his life, so he stabbed her,” the lawyer said. “He turned himself in immediately after the crime and sincerely regrets it.”

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

The gallows, only option.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Police issued a verbal warning to Ito and asked his parents to keep an eye on him.

Those verbal warnings did the trick. That good old " Stop what you are doing or else we will give you another verbal warning" threat surely cannot fail.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog