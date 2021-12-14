Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

23-year-old mother arrested after throwing infant from 2nd floor of building

3 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Yotsukaido, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she threw her newborn son from the second floor of a building.

According to police, they were contacted at around 11 a.m. Tuesday by staff at a group home for children, who said that a naked baby’s body had been found behind the two-story building, Sankei Shimbun reported. The infant was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Chihiro Saito, a part-time employee who lives at the group home, has admitted dropping her baby from the second floor but has so far given no motive. Police said the baby was born sometime after Dec 10.

Should have been sterilized at birth!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Having a child is the ultimate responsibility, and when a mother is left on her own forced to care for an infant with no experience or direct help it becomes a major source of stress and anxiety for these young women, and the result is what we got here.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Time for a suspended sentence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This was super close to where I live. You don’t just drop a baby from the balcony……so tragic. Hope the baby rests in peace and the mother gets a proper sentencing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A 23 year old ladies in Japan are mentally still a child it’s no wonder they….

0 ( +0 / -0 )

