23-year-old mother arrested after throwing infant from 2nd floor of building

Police in Yotsukaido, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she threw her newborn son from the second floor of a building.

According to police, they were contacted at around 11 a.m. Tuesday by staff at a group home for children, who said that a naked baby’s body had been found behind the two-story building, Sankei Shimbun reported. The infant was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Chihiro Saito, a part-time employee who lives at the group home, has admitted dropping her baby from the second floor but has so far given no motive. Police said the baby was born sometime after Dec 10.

