Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

23-year-old mother arrested over 10-month-old daughter’s death

2 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in the death of her 10-month-old daughter.

According to police, Risa Konishi, currently of no fixed address, is accused of not feeding her daughter Suzuka enough while they lived in an apartment in Ichihara from Jan 3 to 25, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was also charged with failing to provide Suzuka with medical treatment.

Konishi’s husband, who had separated from his wife, placed an emergency call on Jan 25 and said: “My wife messaged me to say our child isn’t breathing.”

When paramedics arrived at the apartment, Suzuka was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead. Although Suzuka had no visible signs of trauma on her body, doctors later determined that she had died from malnutrition and dehydration.

Police said Konishi at the time was also living with her eldest daughter, 5, eldest son, 3. The two other children did not have any issues regarding their physical health.

Konishi reportedly has a history of psychiatric treatment and was admitted to a health care facility in Chiba Prefecture immediately after the incident. She was arrested on Wednesday, following her discharge from the medical institution.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

This is murder. She will probably try to use the “I was tired” card or mental illness card to weasel her way out of it. She’s a murderer and needs to be severely punished as one.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

this is beyond horrific.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Beaches

Top Beaches in Shimoda

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Dentist in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

3 Vegetarian Rice Cooker Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

The 4 Types of Remote Workers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Akita

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: May 2020

GaijinPot Travel