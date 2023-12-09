23-year-old woman arrested after corpse of newborn baby found in building toilet

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning a corpse after she gave birth and left her baby in the toilet of an office building.

Police said the woman, Ayuka Masuda, of no fixed address, works at an adult entertainment establishment, Kyodo News reported. Police said Masuda told them she gave birth at around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday in the building in Naka Ward. She left the infant, with its umbilical cord still attached, in the toilet bowl.

A building maintenance worker found the infant and called 119. The baby was taken to hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

Masuda went to a nearby hospital later Thursday, seeking treatment. The hospital notified police who arrested her on Friday.

