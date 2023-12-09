Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

23-year-old woman arrested after corpse of newborn baby found in building toilet

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning a corpse after she gave birth and left her baby in the toilet of an office building.

Police said the woman, Ayuka Masuda, of no fixed address, works at an adult entertainment establishment, Kyodo News reported. Police said Masuda told them she gave birth at around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday in the building in Naka Ward. She left the infant, with its umbilical cord still attached, in the toilet bowl.

A building maintenance worker found the infant and called 119. The baby was taken to hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

Masuda went to a nearby hospital later Thursday, seeking treatment. The hospital notified police who arrested her on Friday.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is The Japan Rail Pass Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

Kuju Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Small Worlds Miniature Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Reborn Art Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Traditions and Trends at the Tokyo Food Summit 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Getaways in Kanagawa Prefecture

Savvy Tokyo

Where to See Real Gundam in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Capturing Emotion Through Color

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog