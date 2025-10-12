 Japan Today
23-year-old woman arrested after fatally stabbing 83-year-old man

HYOGO

Police in Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of murder after she stabbed an 83-year-old man at his home on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m., NTV reported. Police said Aika Akashi is accused of stabbing Yoshichika Morimatsu in the neck with a kitchen knife.

Akashi lives a few houses away from Morimatsu and his wife.

Police said Morimatsu’s wife received a cut to her hand as she tried to take the knife away from Akashi. She ran out of the house and asked a neighbor to call 110.

Police rushed to the house and arrested Akashi on the spot. She was standing over Morimatsu, holding a knife in both hands.

Morimatsu died on his way to the hospital.

Police said Morimatsu’s wife told them the suspect was only an acquaintance and that she was unaware of any problems between her husband and the woman.

