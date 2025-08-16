23-year-old woman arrested for abandoning newborn baby in Osaka park

Police in Osaka have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of a newborn baby girl in a park.

The baby's body was discovered partially buried in Ogimachi Park in Kita Ward on Friday, TV Asahi reported. On Friday afternoon, a woman walking her dog in the park called 110 to report that she saw something that looked like a hand sticking up out of the ground.

According to police, the baby was a newborn girl with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.

On Saturday at around 12:40 p.m., the baby’s mother, Natsuki Hagito, a part-time worker from Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture, accompanied by a work colleague, turned herself in at a police station in Osaka and admitted abandoning the corpse.

Police said Hagino told them she gave birth in the park on Aug 12. She was quoted as saying "I did something outrageous. I dug a hole in the ground, put the baby in, and then covered it with soil."

