crime

Woman arrested for burying body of newborn baby in park a year ago

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby girl by burying her in a park in Tokyo in November last year.

Police said Sayuri Kitai, a company employee who was arrested on Sunday, has admitted to the charge. She was quoted as saying she gave birth in a toilet at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Nov 3, then took the infant to a park in Minai Ward where she buried her in Italy Park about 500 meters from JR Hamamatsucho Station, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The corpse was found partially buried at around 10:45 a.m. on Nov 8 by a park visitor who saw the baby’s face and one arm sticking out of the ground.

Police said Kitai, a company employee from Kobe, also faces a murder charge as the infant is believed to have been alive after her birth and tissues were found stuffed down her throat.

Police said Kitai had just completed four years at university at the time. She took a plane to Tokyo on the evening of Nov 3 for a job interview. After arriving, she took a taxi to the park, where her movements were captured on street surveillance camera. She was seen carrying a paper bag.

Send her to prison. She will just do this again.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

There have been a number of reports of similar happenings throughout the past year, and it is sad. Sad for the child, sad for the mother but equally sad for society in Japan. The education system (and society) must be failing if it drives people to do this kind of thing. People in Japan need a better education and attention to mental health. The world is increasingly recognizing mental health is as important as physical health.

How about someone making an app that provides resources and help and education that I have seen in other countries?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There are options. I was adopted as an infant - never met my birth mother but am grateful that she did the responsible thing.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

