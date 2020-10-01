Newsletter Signup Register / Login
23-year-old woman fatally stabbed by ex-boyfriend in Saitama

SAITAMA

Police in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend on the street on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Yoshito Mizumoto, a company employee and resident of Kisarazu City, Chiba Prefecture, stabbed Satomi Ishizawa in the neck with a kitchen knife at around 9 a.m. as she was on her way to work, Sankei Shimbun reported. Ishizawa, who lives in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said Mizumoto, who remained near his car at the scene of the crime, and the victim had previously been in a relationship from September 2019 until this past July. Mizumoto was quoted by police as saying there had been some trouble between them and that he wanted to get back together with Ishizawa.

