24,000 items of undelivered mail hidden at postman’s home

Kanagawa prefectural police plan to send papers to prosecutors on a postal worker in his 60s who kept about 24,000 undelivered letters and parcels at his home. Police said the man, whose name has not been released, faces a charge of violating Japan’s Postal Act.

The man, who worked at Japan Post’s Seya Branch in Yokohama City, has since been fired, Sankei Shimbun reported. The incident came to light after an internal check last November, Japan Post said. At that time, the man admitted not having delivered thousands of letters and packages. Japan Post filed a criminal complaint with police on Jan 14. Police then searched the man's residence.

The charge specifically refers to 1,002 items the man hid at his home and elsewhere between February 2017 and November last year, Kyodo News reported.

According to Japan Post, the suspect was employed to deliver mail from 2003 until his retirement, but was rehired and worked until mid-November last year. During those 16 years, he is accused of continuously hiding thousands of undelivered items at his home.

On Jan 20, when questioned about the hoarded pieces of mail, the suspect, who lives in Sagamihara, told the branch office, “I couldn't be bothered delivering them.”

