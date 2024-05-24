24-year-old man arrested for abusing one-year-old daughter, breaking her leg

Police in Kai, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his one-year-old daughter.

Police said Ryo Tanzawa, a company employee, is accused of grabbing the legs of his daughter and slamming her against a futon, breaking her right leg at around 12:30 a.m. on May 21, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Tanzawa’s wife noticed her daughter in pain later that morning and took her to a hospital. The hospital contacted a child consultation center about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said Tanzawa has admitted to the allegation. Police said the welfare center had contacted them once before about the possibility that the child was being abused at home.

