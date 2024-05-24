24-year-old man arrested for abusing one-year-old daughter, breaking her leg

Police in Kai, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his one-year-old daughter.
Police said Ryo Tanzawa, a company employee, is accused of grabbing the legs of his daughter and slamming her against a futon, breaking her right leg at around 12:30 a.m. on May 21, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Tanzawa’s wife noticed her daughter in pain later that morning and took her to a hospital. The hospital contacted a child consultation center about a case of possible child abuse.
Police said Tanzawa has admitted to the allegation. Police said the welfare center had contacted them once before about the possibility that the child was being abused at home.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
tamanegi
Police said the welfare center had contacted them once before about the possibility that the child was being abused at home.
No action taken?
I'd have no problem with this bastard going to jail for the next 20-25 years.
Moonraker
If this kinda thing is not an advertisement for contraception, abortion and even sterilisation then I don't know what is. Too many kids in the world have grown up unwanted or to immature parents and have been abused and traumatised. Anything to stop this cycle of pain should be welcomed.
purple_depressed_bacon
How many times has this happened when we read about a child abuse case in Japan? Too. Many. Times. Do the idiots at the welfare center have to wait until they find a body to sign it off as abuse? There is clearly something wrong with the welfare and child protective services system in Japan if they keep sending these poor kids home to their abusers. And where was the mother at 12:30am? If she was at home, she surely would not only have heard her daughter's body hitting the futon but heard her cry out. Why wait until morning to go to the hospital. This whole story reeks of suspicion.
Sh1mon M4sada
Sicko, Lock up, long time.