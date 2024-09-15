24-year-old man arrested for attempting to kill father by hitting him with car

Police in Echizen City, Fukui Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his father by hitting him with a car.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, NHK reported. Police said Tomoaki Sano is accused of driving his kei car into his father, who is in his 60s, as he was walking on a station rotary in front of Takefu Station.

Sano’s father suffered a broken left ankle, police said.

Police said Sano has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying,"I hit my father with the intention of killing him. There has been trouble between us for some time.”

