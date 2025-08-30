24-year-old man arrested for filming up 8-year-old girl's skirt at bookstore

Police in Fukusaki town, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images up an 8-year-old girl's skirt.

Police said the suspect, who was arrested on Friday, is accused of aiming his smartphone up the girl's skirt at a bookstore in a shopping center in Itami City between 6:35 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 25, Kobe Shimbun reported.

The man is also accused of touching the girl’s bottom. The girl immediately called out to her father who was in the same store, but the man fled.

Police said the suspect was identified after an analysis of security camera footage which showed him wandering around the girl, lifting her skirt and crouching down.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "While I was secretly filming her underwear, I felt the urge to see it for myself."

