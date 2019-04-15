Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

24-year-old man arrested for stabbing father to death

NARA

Police in Ikoma, Nara Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing his 53-year-old father to death at their home.

According to police, Mitsuyoshi Shiozaki, a company employee, stabbed his father Kodai several times in the back with a survival knife with a 20-cm-long blade, in the livingroom of their home at around 8 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

After stabbing his father, Shiozaki called police. His father was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Shiozaki has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he intended to kill his father, but he has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

