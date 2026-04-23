24-year-old man indicted for attempted murder of grandfather

The Kochi District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 24-year-old man for the attempted murder of his 80-year-old grandfather with whom he lived, in January.

According to the indictment, Sho Nakamura is accused of stabbing his grandfather in the neck with a kitchen knife at around 5 a.m. on January 25, at their home on Kami City, Kochi Prefecture, TBS reported.

The grandfather resisted the attack and sustained cuts to his neck and hands. His injuries took about four weeks to heal.

Nakamura lived with his mother and grandfather. His mother called 119 after finding her father bleeding from his wounds. Police found Nakamura holding a blood-stained kitchen knife near their home at around 5:20 a.m.

In February, prosecutors decided to have Nakamura undergo psychiatric tests for three months to determine if he was mentally fit to stand trial.

The evaluation concluded on April 13, and prosecutors decided to move ahead with the indictment.

© Japan Today