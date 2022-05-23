Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

24-year-old man re-arrested for abusing 14-month-old son

GIFU

Police in Kitagata, Gifu Prefecture, have re-arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of child abuse after he allegedly threw his 14-month-old infant son onto a blanket on the floor.

According to police, Sho Koga, who was arrested on Sunday, abused the baby at around 11:45 a.m. on May 10, local media reported. He is accused of grabbing the child by both arms and throwing him down.

Police said the child’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Koga was first arrested on May 11 for allegedly assaulting his 33-year-old wife at their house after she called police and said that her husband had kicked her in the abdomen.

Koga lives in the house with his wife, two-year-old daughter and son, as well his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

