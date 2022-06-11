Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

24-year-old woman arrested after 42-year-old boyfriend stabbed

1 Comment
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her 42-year-old boyfriend.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday at the man’s apartment in Chuo Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the woman, Kyoka Ueda, a part-time worker who lives in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, has admitted to the charge.

Police quoted Ueda as saying she and her boyfriend has been drinking heavily when they started arguing. She said the man got a knife from the kitchen and cut her hand before she took it off him and stabbed him in the back and stomach.

After the man collapsed, Ueda called 110. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life threatening.

1 Comment
Isn’t that self defense?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

