24-year-old woman arrested over attempted murder of boyfriend in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, said Thursday they have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her boyfriend in the back at his apartment.

The incident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at the boyfriend’s apartment in Teine Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said the victim, who is in his 20s, was able to call 119 after being stabbed. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

Police said the woman, Mizuki Kiuchi, was at the apartment when they arrived. She had a blood-stained fruit knife with her.

Police said she has admitted stabbing her boyfriend and quoted her as saying she got angry after he talked about ending their relationship.

