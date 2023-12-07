Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

24-year-old woman arrested over attempted murder of boyfriend in Sapporo

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, said Thursday they have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her boyfriend in the back at his apartment.

The incident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at the boyfriend’s apartment in Teine Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said the victim, who is in his 20s, was able to call 119 after being stabbed. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

Police said the woman, Mizuki Kiuchi, was at the apartment when they arrived. She had a blood-stained fruit knife with her.

Police said she has admitted stabbing her boyfriend and quoted her as saying she got angry after he talked about ending their relationship.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Miyako Botanic Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Traditions and Trends at the Tokyo Food Summit 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Capturing Emotion Through Color

Savvy Tokyo

Free Monthly Coding Workshops at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tozai Line

GaijinPot Blog

Where to See Real Gundam in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Reborn Art Festival

GaijinPot Travel