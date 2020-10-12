24-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Kyoto

A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Kyoto on Sunday, police said Monday.

According to police, the body of Rumino Yamamura was found at around 2 p.m. in her locked apartment in Shimogyo Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said she had multiple stab wounds to the neck and was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Yamamura, a part-time worker, lived alone. A relative found her body after not being able to contact her.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage from outside the apartment complex to identify who went in and out of the building.

