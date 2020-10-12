Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

24-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Kyoto

0 Comments
KYOTO

A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Kyoto on Sunday, police said Monday.

According to police, the body of Rumino Yamamura was found at around 2 p.m. in her locked apartment in Shimogyo Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said she had multiple stab wounds to the neck and was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Yamamura, a part-time worker, lived alone. A relative found her body after not being able to contact her.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage from outside the apartment complex to identify who went in and out of the building.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel