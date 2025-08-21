24-year-old man arrested for bootleg recording of 'Demon Slayer' film

A 24-year-old South Korean man has been arrested for allegedly making a bootleg recording of the latest animated film adaptation of the popular manga "Demon Slayer" during a screening in a Tokyo cinema on opening day, police said Thursday.

Sim Jun Woo, a vocational school student residing in Tokyo's Adachi Ward, is suspected of violating copyright law after using a smartphone to film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 'Infinity Castle -- Part 1: Akaza Returns'" at a theater in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on July 18, according to the police. He has denied the allegations.

Police arrested Sim on July 30 on suspicion of theft and other charges after he purchased around 200 anime Blu-ray discs using a credit card in another person's name.

A roughly 2-hour-35-minute video believed to be a bootleg recording of the film was found on a seized smartphone, leading police to investigate further and issue another arrest warrant on Wednesday, they said.

