 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

24-year-old man arrested for bootleg recording of 'Demon Slayer' film

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 24-year-old South Korean man has been arrested for allegedly making a bootleg recording of the latest animated film adaptation of the popular manga "Demon Slayer" during a screening in a Tokyo cinema on opening day, police said Thursday.

Sim Jun Woo, a vocational school student residing in Tokyo's Adachi Ward, is suspected of violating copyright law after using a smartphone to film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 'Infinity Castle -- Part 1: Akaza Returns'" at a theater in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on July 18, according to the police. He has denied the allegations.

Police arrested Sim on July 30 on suspicion of theft and other charges after he purchased around 200 anime Blu-ray discs using a credit card in another person's name.

A roughly 2-hour-35-minute video believed to be a bootleg recording of the film was found on a seized smartphone, leading police to investigate further and issue another arrest warrant on Wednesday, they said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog