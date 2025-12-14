 Japan Today
crime

245 items of undelivered mail found in bushes near Nagoya Station

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya plan to question staff at Japan Post's Tokai branch after 245 letters and other items that had been dropped off in mailboxes in Nakamura Ward were found in bushes near Nagoya Station on Friday.

According to the branch, the discovered items were put in mailboxes on Dec 3 and Dec 4, Sankei Shimbun reported. Since Dec 5, the post office has received multiple reports of mail not being delivered.

The person who found the missing items notified the local police station on Friday.

Police and the Tokai branch of Japan Post say the circumstances surrounding the missing mail are unknown. Police plan to question the staff who were assigned to collect mail from the mailboxes on Dec 3 and 4.

The branch said it will contact the senders of the mail to offer an apology.

