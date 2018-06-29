Newsletter Signup Register / Login
249 inmates suffer food poisoning at Miyagi prison facility

SENDAI

An outbreak of food poisoning at a prison facility in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, caused 249 inmates to become ill, prison officials said.

On the morning of June 26, inmates at Miyagi prison, the adjacent Sendai Detention Center, and the Tohoku Juvenile Detention Center complained of abdominal pains and diarrhea, Fuji TV quoted prison officials as saying. Everyone who exhibited the same symptoms had all eaten the same food.

The cooking facility has been shut down for three days from Thursday to Saturday. Sendai City health officials are questioning the 23 inmates who were in charge of cooking that day.

Last October, 223 inmates at Miyagi prison suffered from food poisoning.

Prison director Rei Abe said he will strictly supervise measures for hygiene control at the facilities.

