crime

25-year-old man arrested for stabbing woman at convenience store

SUITA, Osaka

Police in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 28-year-old woman in the back at a convenience store on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. at a 7-Eleven store, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said store surveillance camera footage showed the man stabbing the woman in the back with a knife while she was waiting in line at the cash register.

A store employee called 110. The woman suffered five stab wounds to her back and was taken to hospital where doctors said her condition is stable.

Police said the man, who has not been named, and the woman do not know each other. The man was quoted as saying, “I stabbed her with the intention of killing her.”

The man also stated that he has schizophrenia, and police are currently investigating the circumstances in detail.

