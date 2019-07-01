25-year-old mother arrested over death of 2-year-old daughter

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in the death of her two-year-old daughter.

According to police, the suspect, Risa Tsuchiya, left her daughter Hinata at home alone for three days, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hinata died sometime between June 27 and June 30, during which time Tsuchiya stayed with a male friend.

When Tsuchiya, who works at a bar, returned home at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, she noticed that Hinata wasn’t breathing and called 119. The child was confirmed dead at the scene. Police said an autopsy revealed that Hinata, who was found naked, died of hypothermia. Police said she weighed 8.6 kilograms at the time of her death.

After her arrest, Tsuchiya was quoted by police as saying she was mentally worn out from child-rearing and just wanted to be by herself. Tsuchiya and her daughter lived alone.

