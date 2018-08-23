25-year-old woman arrested for abandoning corpses of 3 infants in Sendai apartment

Police in Osaka have arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of three infants in an apartment where she used to live in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture.

According to police, Reika Yoshimaru, an adult entertainment shop employee in Osaka’s Ikuno Ward, was arrested on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the remains of the infants were found in the apartment, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that on Wednesday night, Yoshimaru went to a koban (police box) in Osaka and said she had left the remains of a newborn child in her apartment in Sendai in December 2016. When Sendai police searched the vacant apartment in Aoba Ward on Thursday, they found the remains of three newborn infants in plastic bags inside a suitcase in a closet.

Police said Yoshimaru lived in the Sendai apartment, which she still rents, from November 2014 until January 2017. They said Yoshimaru has admitted to giving birth to all three infants — two boys and one girl — but gave no further information on when they were born or who the father or fathers were.

© Japan Today