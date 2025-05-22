25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of killing infant by leaving him in bathtub

Police in Chiba City have re-arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her newborn baby boy by leaving him in a bathtub where he died.

The body of the infant, who was just a few days old, was found in a closet at the woman's apartment on April 29.

The woman, Nozomi Ando, a part-time worker, was rushed to a hospital on the night of April 28. She had a high fever. However, the hospital contacted police after doctors discovered she had just given birth.

When police spoke to Ando, she said, "I gave birth to the baby at home a few days ago and hid it in the closet.”

Police went to the apartment at 6 a.m. the next day and found the baby’s body in the closet. There were no visible external injuries on the body.

Police initially arrested Ando on a charge of a abandoning a body, but on Thursday, re-arrested her on suspicion of parental negligence resulting in death.

However, an autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death.

Police are also questioning a man who lived with Ando. He is believed to be the infant’s father.

