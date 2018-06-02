25-year-old woman arrested over body of newborn baby found in coin locker

Police in Tokyo said Saturday they have arrested an unemployed 25-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby daughter in a coin locker in the Kabukicho red-light district in Tokyo’s Shinjuku area.

The infant’s remains were found wrapped in a vinyl bag inside a navy blue suitcase in the locker by the police just before 2 p.m. last Tuesday after an employee of the company that operates the lockers noticed a foul smell and called 110, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the woman, Mao Togawa, has admitted to killing the baby after she gave birth in a private room at a nearby manga cafe in late January. She said that when the baby was born, she became frightened someone would find out after the infant cried, so she strangled her daughter with a towel.

She then put the dead baby in the suitcase and put it in the locker, which is outside a building about 200 meters from Seibu-Shinjuku Station.

Police said Togawa had been renting the locker continuously since then and that surveillance camera footage had shown her putting coins in the locker on a regular basis.

Togawa told police she had been living in and out of manga cafes for about a year.

