Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

25-year-old woman arrested over body of newborn baby found in coin locker

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Saturday they have arrested an unemployed 25-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby daughter in a coin locker in the Kabukicho red-light district in Tokyo’s Shinjuku area.

The infant’s  remains were found wrapped in a vinyl bag inside a navy blue suitcase in the locker by the police just before 2 p.m. last Tuesday after an employee of the company that operates the lockers noticed a foul smell and called 110, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the woman, Mao Togawa, has admitted to killing the baby after she gave birth in a private room at a nearby manga cafe in late January. She said that when the baby was born, she became frightened someone would find out after the infant cried, so she strangled her daughter with a towel.

She then put the dead baby in the suitcase and put it in the locker, which is outside a building about 200 meters from Seibu-Shinjuku Station.

Police said Togawa had been renting the locker continuously since then and that surveillance camera footage had shown her putting coins in the locker on a regular basis.

Togawa told police she had been living in and out of manga cafes for about a year.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Terribly sad story.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

7 Reasons Driving a Taxi in Japan is the Best Job You’ve Never Considered Before

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

5 Free Mobile Games that Can Improve Your Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: What You Need To Know Before You Go

Savvy Tokyo