25-year-old woman indicted over death of newborn daughter

Prosecutors in Hakodate, Hokkaido, have indicted a 25-year-old woman over the death of her newborn daughter after she was deemed mentally fit to stand trial following two months of psychiatric tests.

According to the indictment, Runa Ouchi gave birth to a baby girl on April 22 at her home in Hirosaki City, Aomori Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. Shortly after giving birth, the indictment alleges she assaulted the infant with a strong blow to the head, causing her death from traumatic bleeding.

Ouch was arrested in June after burying the baby’s body in the garden of her parents' home in Hokuto City, Hokkaido, between April 28 and May 5.

