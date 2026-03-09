26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in deaths of mother, son

Police in Toyama City have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in the death of a 38-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son.

Police said Ryo Sugibayashi is accused of running a red light at an intersection on National Route 8 at around 5:30 a.m. on March 7, killing Erika Ueda and her son, Soga, who were in a minicar, FNN reported.

According to police, Sugibayashi's dashcam recorded him running the red light and traveling at a speed exceeding the legal limit. He hit the minicar coming from the right, and then crashed into a utility pole.

Ueda and her son were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said Sugibayashi, who was sent to prosecutors on Monday, has admitted to the charge, saying he knew he had run a red light.

Investigators believe he may have been competing for speed with another vehicle, and are continuing their investigation.

