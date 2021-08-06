26-year-old man arrested over mother’s murder

Police in Ama, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 50-year-old mother at their home.
According to police, Kyosuke Ozaki is accused of strangling his mother Yuka at around 3:15 p.m. on Aug 5 at their apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called 110.
When police arrived, they found Yuka unconscious in the living room. Ozaki said he had killed his mother by strangling her after placing a plastic bag over her head. Yuka was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead about 90 minutes later.
Ozaki and his younger brother lived with their mother. The younger brother was out at the time.
Police said Ozaki has admitted to the charge but gave no motive for killing his mother.© Japan Today
Reckless
Terrible.
shogun36
Where do they come up with these sickos?
snowymountainhell
“Rest in Peace” poor soul. “Condolences” to the younger, surviving son.
snowymountainhell
Not to worry, shogun. ‘Some’ will tell us shortly “it’s an isolated incident in a population of 126 million”.
The answer you ‘rhetorical question’:
He *came from the mother he just admitted to murdering*.
And, the family are in JAPAN. Another of *‘someone’s quotes: “Everybody is a disaster there..*”
P. Smith
Tragic.
William Bjornson
Mental illness is not well received in Japan, nor many places, but does NOT require 'evil' to show itself in very tragic ways. The reflexive judgement that people ALWAYS have a rational choice is only held by largely irrational people who, themselves being so blind to our less than perfect design, may be more prone to irrational acts themselves than others, having no apparent insight into their own natures or 'Human Nature' in general. We're monkeys, NOT gods, and each of us potentially vulnerable to 'flaws' hidden deep in the dark places 'awareness' is not allowed to enter unless 'awareness' persists in hunting them down before they do unto us what has been done to this family by the cruelty that Life sometimes has for us...and, if what we see here is not mental illness but, somehow, rational behavior, what are we left to think of Humanity then? And a psychopath, who I do not consider to be truly 'Human' but is the only real evil in Humanity, would not have called the police on himself but would have tried to blame it on his brother...