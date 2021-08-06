26-year-old man arrested over mother’s murder

Police in Ama, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 50-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Kyosuke Ozaki is accused of strangling his mother Yuka at around 3:15 p.m. on Aug 5 at their apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called 110.

When police arrived, they found Yuka unconscious in the living room. Ozaki said he had killed his mother by strangling her after placing a plastic bag over her head. Yuka was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead about 90 minutes later.

Ozaki and his younger brother lived with their mother. The younger brother was out at the time.

Police said Ozaki has admitted to the charge but gave no motive for killing his mother.

