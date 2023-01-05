Newsletter Signup Register / Login
26-year-old man re-arrested for killing his mother in Kawasaki

KAWASAKI

Kanagawa prefectural police have re-arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 62-year-old mother at their home in Kawasaki.

Shiori Mizuno, who works for a real estate company, was initially arrested on Dec 17 after dumping his mother's body in a mountain forest in Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture, Kyodo News reported. Police said Mizuno told them he took the body of his mother Mie in a rental car from their home and left it in the forest.

On Dec 16, police received a call from one of Mizuno’s relatives, saying that there been no contact with her recently. Police went to the home on the afternoon of Dec 17 and questioned Mizuno about his mother and he told them about abandoning her body. But he did not say how she died.

On Wednesday, police added a murder charge against Mizuno after an autopsy on his mother revealed she had been strangled.

Police quoted Mizuno as saying the killed his mother on the night of Dec 14 because he was “dissatisfied” with her daily behavior, but did not give further details.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

