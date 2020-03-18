26-year-old mother gets 10 years over death of 2-year-old daughter

The Sendai District Court in Miyagi Prefecture has sentenced a 26-year-old woman to 10 years in prison after she was convicted of parental neglect resulting in the death of her two-year-old daughter last year.

According to the court ruling, Risa Tsuchiya, left her daughter Hinata at home alone for nine days from June 21, during which time Tsuchiya stayed with a male friend, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hinata died sometime between June 27 and June 30.

When Tsuchiya, who works at a bar, returned home at around 11 a.m. on June 30, she noticed that Hinata wasn’t breathing and called 119. The child was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed that Hinata, who was found naked, died of hypothermia. She weighed 8.6 kilograms at the time of her death.

After her arrest, Tsuchiya was quoted by police as saying she was mentally worn out from child-rearing and just wanted to be by herself. Tsuchiya and her daughter lived alone.

