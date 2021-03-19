Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shizue Takahashi, who lost her husband in the 1995 subway sarin gas attack, places flowers at a memorial stand at Kasumigaseki Station to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the attack by Aum Shinrikyo cult members, on Saturday. Photo: KYODO/Pool
crime

26th anniversary of Aum subway gas attack observed in Tokyo

TOKYO

Japan marked the 26th anniversary Saturday of the Aum Shinrikyo cult's sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, amid calls for tighter monitoring of its successor groups.

Officials of the subway operator, Tokyo Metro Co, and relatives of the victims observed a moment of silence at a memorial service at Kasumigaseki Station at 8 a.m., around the same time when the deadly sarin agent was scattered in train cars on March 20, 1995.

Two Tokyo Metro employees at the station were among those killed in the terror attack. In all, 14 people died and 6,300 were sickened after cult members released sarin in five subway trains on three lines during co-ordinated rush-hour attacks. Thirteen of those killed died by the end of 1996 while the 14th, Sachiko Asakawa, 56, who had been bedridden with severe brain damage following the attack, died on March 10 last year.

Thirteen Aum members, including cult leader Shoko Asahara, were executed in 2018, while others are serving prison sentences. The last fugitive was arrested in 2012.

In what some believe was an attempt to divert the authorities that Asahara thought were closing in on his base in the foothills of Mount Fuji, he sent five teams of two people to attack the Tokyo subway.

Five adherents -- among them a senior medical doctor and several physicists -- dumped packages of sarin on busy trains, puncturing them with sharpened umbrella tips, before being driven away from a pre-determined station by their co-conspirators.

The nerve gas, so toxic that a single drop can kill a person, evaporated over the following minutes as thousands of unwitting commuters got on and off each train.

Many of those sickened only realized what had happened as their symptoms worsened throughout the day and news broadcasts began piecing events together.

Stands were set up for mourners to lay flowers at Kasumigaseki, Tsukiji and four other central Tokyo stations where the lives were claimed.

After laying flowers on Saturday morning, Shizue Takahashi, 74, who lost her husband Kazumasa, then deputy stationmaster at Kasumigaseki, said she would continue to pass on her memories of the terror posed by the cult.

"Time never heals the loneliness and sadness" she felt that day, said Takahashi, who heads a group of victims and their families.

Relatives of victims met with Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Friday to request the government step up measures to keep the cult under control.

Aum was never officially disbanded. It went bankrupt in 1996 because of the massive damage payments it was forced to make to victims of its crimes. It renamed itself Aleph in 2000. Together with the two other successor groups -- Hikarinowa or the Circle of Rainbow Light, and a smaller offshoot of Aleph -- the cult still has some 1,650 followers and remains under surveillance by public security authorities.

‘Rest in Peace’ for all the victims. Wishing for peace and solace for the survivors and families.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

