27-year-old man arrested for assaulting mother

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 27-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 52-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, the woman called 110 at around 7:20 p.m. Saturday and said her son had beaten her, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police rushed to the scene and arrested the son.

The woman told police she had argued with her son about him not finding a job and that he had yanked her to the floor and started hitting her.

Police said the woman was not seriously injured.

Police said her son, who was drunk when he was arrested, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he lost his temper after his mother kept pestering him about finding a job.

