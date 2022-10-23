Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

27-year-old man arrested for assaulting mother

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 27-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 52-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, the woman called 110 at around 7:20 p.m. Saturday and said her son had beaten her, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police rushed to the scene and arrested the son.

The woman told police she had argued with her son about him not finding a job and that he had yanked her to the floor and started hitting her.

Police said the woman was not seriously injured.

Police said her son, who was drunk when he was arrested, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he lost his temper after his mother kept pestering him about finding a job.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

The Best Halloween Parties and Events for 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Great Spots For Autumn Cocktails In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Good Money, Better Job Opportunities in Japan for October

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘New Normal At The Office’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Discover Monks, Mountains and More on the Japan Heritage Official Website

GaijinPot Blog