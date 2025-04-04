27-year-old man arrested for assaulting father by throwing TV remote control at him

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 62-year-old father by throwing a TV remote control at his head, causing a laceration.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at their home in Higashi Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

About 10 minutes later, the man called 110 and said he had hit his father with a remote control and that he was bleeding from the head.

Police said the man, a part-time worker, told them he was in another room and that his father was watching TV in the living room with the volume turned up too loud. When he asked his father to turn the volume down, they quarreled and he threw the remote control at this father’s head, injuring him.

