27-year-old man arrested over mother’s murder

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of strangling his 56-year-old mother to death on Friday night.

According to police, the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, strangled his mother at their apartment in Minami-Aoyama, Minato Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect’s sister called 110 at around 11:50 p.m. and said her mother was lying unconscious on the floor.

When police arrived, they found the victim on the hallway floor. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead due to strangulation.

Her son, who was also present, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. The charge was later changed to murder. Police said he has admitted to killing his mother but so far has given no motive.

