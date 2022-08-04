27-year-old man arrested over murder of father in Hokkaido

Police in Fukagawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 27-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 61-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Masashi Kudo has admitted to stabbing his father Takatoshi in the chest several times with a knife at around 12:50 a.m. Friday, local media reported. Kudo called 119 after the attack and said he had stabbed his father after an argument got out of hand.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said Kudo and his father lived alone.

