27-year-old woman arrested for abusing two young sons

Police in Izumiotsu, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abusing her two sons, aged 6 and 4, by whipping them and hitting one of them on the head with a remote control.

According to police, in February this year, the woman hit her 6-year-old son over the head with a TV remote control at their home, and in July, she whipped her other son, 4, multiple times on the arms and legs, causing injuries that took 10 days to heal, NTV reported.

Police quoted the woman as saying, "My 6-year-old son climbed onto the table in the living room and didn't listen when I told him to get off it, so I hit him over the head with the TV remote control. My 4-year-old son kept asking me to buy him a toy or sweets, and I told him no, but he wouldn't listen, so I whipped him.”

On October 7, police arrested the mother's 30-year-old unemployed common-law husband, Shingo Sumida, on suspicion of assault for hitting the 6-year-old boy on the head with the corner of a book in September.

The principal of the elementary school the 6-year-old boy attended noticed the injury. The boy said his father had hit him. The school contacted a child consultation center which notified police.

After the Sumida's arrest, the mother was questioned voluntarily and admitted to assaulting her sons with the remote control and whip, police said.

