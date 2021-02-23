27-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder of husband

Police in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 38-year-old husband.

According to police, Kensuke Hayashi, a bar manager, called 119 at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday and said his wife had stabbed him in the stomach at their apartment, Sankei Shimbun. An ambulance was dispatched to the apartment. Hayashi was found bleeding from a stomach wound. He was taken to hospital where doctors said Tuesday his wound was not life-threatening.

Police arrested his wife, Erina, who works in her husband’s bar, at the scene. Police said she has admitted to the charge but denied intent to kill. She was quoted as saying she stabbed her husband, who was drunk, after they had quarreled and that he had tried to choke her.

