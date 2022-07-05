27-year-old woman indicted over murder of 3 daughters

Nagoya prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a 27-year-old woman for killing her three daughters aged 5, 3 and nine months, in February.

According to prosecutors, Himeka Toya was indicted after three months of psychiatric examinations found her mentally responsible for her actions, Kyodo News reported. Toya was arrested on Feb 11 after her 34-year-old husband came home and found their three daughters dead.

The bodies of the three girls — Himari, 5, Nanoka, 3, and Sakura, nine months — were found in the living room on the second floor of the house. All three had been strangled with an electric appliance cord.

Toya had also tried to kill herself by slitting her wrists and stabbing herself in the neck with a knife.

Toya’s husband told police that his wife had been in an unstable state of mind prior to the killings.

