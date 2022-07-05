Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

27-year-old woman indicted over murder of 3 daughters

1 Comment
NAGOYA

Nagoya prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a 27-year-old woman for killing her three daughters aged 5, 3 and nine months, in February.

According to prosecutors, Himeka Toya was indicted after three months of psychiatric examinations found her mentally responsible for her actions, Kyodo News reported. Toya was arrested on Feb 11 after her 34-year-old husband came home and found their three daughters dead.

The bodies of the three girls — Himari, 5, Nanoka, 3, and Sakura, nine months — were found in the living room on the second floor of the house. All three had been strangled with an electric appliance cord.

Toya had also tried to kill herself by slitting her wrists and stabbing herself in the neck with a knife.

Toya’s husband told police that his wife had been in an unstable state of mind prior to the killings.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

the only person who could have prevented this is Dad...

What a terrible loss

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

What was the point of printing the names of the three hapless daughters killed by their mother?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog