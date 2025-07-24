28-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of grandmother, aunt

Police in Izunokuni City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 89-year-old grandmother and his aunt, who is in her 60s, on Wednesday.

According to police, Sho Nonaka is accused of stabbing his grandmother, Asako Nonaka, and his aunt at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said one of the victims called 110.

Nonaka's aunt was found lying in the garden of an adjacent house. Both women were taken to hospital. Police said the grandmother is in a serious condition, with knife wounds to her neck, while the suspect’s aunt suffered minor wounds.

Police said Nonaka has remained silent since his arrest.

