 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/kuremo
crime

28-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of grandmother, aunt

1 Comment
SHIZUOKA

Police in Izunokuni City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 89-year-old grandmother and his aunt, who is in her 60s, on Wednesday.

According to police, Sho Nonaka is accused of stabbing his grandmother, Asako Nonaka, and his aunt at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said one of the victims called 110.

Nonaka's aunt was found lying in the garden of an adjacent house. Both women were taken to hospital. Police said the grandmother is in a serious condition, with knife wounds to her neck, while the suspect’s aunt suffered minor wounds.

Police said Nonaka has remained silent since his arrest.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

genius

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog