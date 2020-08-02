Man arrested for killing mother says she told him she wanted to die

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 61-year-old mother at her home in Hachioji.

Police said the suspect, Takashi Hara, of no fixed occupation, has admitted to the charge but claims that his mother, Michiko Matsui, told him she wanted to die, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hara said his mother was physically disabled and psychologically in bad shape.

According to police, Hara, who lives in Taito Ward, went to his mother’s apartment early Sunday morning and strangled her with his hands. At around 9 a.m., he then went to his 34-year-old brother’s house in Chiyoda Ward and said he had killed their mother. The two brothers went back to their mother’s apartment and the older brother called 119.

